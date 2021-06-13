CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Guardians of the Galaxy Gets Funky This Fall

By Spencer Legacy
monstervine.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleDuring Square Enix’s E3 press conference, it was announced that Eidos Montreal are working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game that is set to release this Fall. The game, which comes out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One,...

monstervine.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Launch Trailer Released

Officially announced at E3 2021, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been a hot-button topic with video game and comic fans for the last few months. Developed by Eidos-Montreal and published by Square Enix, the game is less than two weeks away, coming to PC and consoles on October 26, 2021. Two weeks ahead of its release, whoever is running the official Eidos-Montreal YouTube channel clearly can’t contain themselves, and has just uploaded the game’s launch trailer. While not containing completely new footage, there are glimpses of a few things we haven’t seen before, including a glimpse of what looks to be Adam Warlock. This wouldn’t be too surprising, as the Universal Church of Truth has already been revealed to a major antagonist in the new title.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Peter Quill’s Superhero Name Gets a Reboot in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Marvel comics are known for changing up the origin stories of their heroes and their villains but the actual names of their characters are usually straight forward. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, they are all pretty self-explanatory. One Marvel character whose name isn’t quite as simple is that of Peter Quill from the Guardians of the Galaxy series whose hero name- Star-Lord- has had a different origin in almost every take on the character. The latest version of the character will be in the video game Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy– releasing on October 26th– and the origin of his name gets a cool change this time around.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Adam Warlock Explained: Who Is the Guardians of the Galaxy Character?

Marvel Studios usually keeps things pretty close to the vest when it comes to new characters making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, but not when it comes to Adam Warlock. We've known ever since the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that this cosmic messiah's reign is close at hand, and now we known who will play the hero in Guardians 3.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Will Poulter cast as Adam Warlock in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

With rumours circulating in recent days – and frequent rumour debunker James Gunn conspicuous by his silence on social media – Deadline has now confirmed that British actor Will Poulter has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the role of Adam Warlock. Gunn...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Game#Art#Square Enix#Marvel Entertainment
sirusgaming.com

Guardians of the Galaxy PC System Requirements Officially Revealed

Game company Square Enix has now announced the official Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC system requirements and it looks a bit steep with its storage space. The official PC system requirements are now available to view on the game’s official Steam page. The minimum requirements are not that heavy actually and kind of easy to support with a processor of at least Intel Core i5 4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 8 GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570.
VIDEO GAMES
piratesandprincesses.net

Filming For Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Attraction Begins

Filming for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at EPCOT in Walt Disney World has officially begun according to GotG director James Gunn. The attraction will be replacing the Universe of Energy pavilion, once home to Ellen’s Energy Adventure which closed in 2017. The director had to...
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
VIDEO GAMES
monstervine.com

Boomerang X Review – Quick Smarts

Boomerang X plays it safe while never being afraid to flex its creative soul. A constant struggle between nailing a concept and never quite going beyond it creates an odd, but curious gameplay experience. The difficulty in reviewing such an experience is a challenge, but a challenge worth investing in.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
monstervine.com

Alan Wake Remastered Review – In Dreams

Alan Wake Remastered is an excellent remaster of a truly unique game. It has some rough patches when it comes to combat, but that can’t stop the game from standing out as one of the most interesting titles I’ve played in ages. The atmosphere, characters, and story make Alan Wake Remastered something that you simply have to play.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy achievements partially revealed

The Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy team says that all achievements in the game will be unlockable regardless of difficulty or accessibility settings, so we can rule out any difficulty-specific achievements. Also, this is not the full list as 25 unmissable and secret story-related achievements haven't been revealed, nor have the Gamerscore values.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Uncharted’ Trailer: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Bring the Adventure Video Game to the Big Screen

The first trailer for “Uncharted,” a film adaptation of the hit Playstation video game franchise from Naughty Dog, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, has arrived, with the duo globetrotting and searching for treasure. “Uncharted” is directed by Ruben Fleischer, with a script penned by “Iron Man” duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins, based off of a screen story by Judkins. Holland plays Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who is accompanied by Wahlberg’s Sully and Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, who may have a spark with Drake. Holland recently spoke with British GQ about the challenges of playing the...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Animated Oscar Contender ‘Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess’ Spins a VR ‘Beauty and the Beast’

One of this year’s animated Oscar contenders could be veteran Mamoru Hosoda’s dazzling Cannes debut “Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess” (Studio Chizu, GKids), inspired by the French “Beauty and the Beast” fairy tale, about rural school kids who take on alter egos in a digital universe, based on their strengths and weaknesses. “Belle” could mark the filmmaker’s second animated feature Oscar nomination after “Mirai.” The movie screens October 23 at Hollywood’s Animation Is Film festival before its later Oscar-qualifying GKids release. Hosoda updates the 18th-century fairy tale that has spawned countless movie adaptations, from Jean Cocteau’s 1946 black-and-white French...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Uncharted’ Trailer: Watch Tom Holland as Adventurer Nathan Drake

Spider-Man star Tom Holland makes his debut as Nathan Drake in Sony’s big-screen, live-action adaptation of hit game franchise Uncharted. Below is the first trailer for the film directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The Uncharted movie was conceived as a prequel to the games/origin story for the globetrotting adventurer, which finds Nathan bartending before going on a treasure hunt with Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Official description: “In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.” The film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. Uncharted is based on Naughty Dog’s PlayStation game series, which debuted in 2007 and has spawned many sequels. The film had had a tortuous path to the big screen, with a series of different directors (such as David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy and Dan Trachtenberg) having reportedly been tied to the project. Uncharted is set for release on Feb. 18, 2022.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Delivers $5.1M in Thursday Evening Previews

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated sci-fi epic Dune delivered $5.1 million in Thursday evening previews from thousands of theaters across North America. Of that total, Imax theaters amounted to 30 percent of the movie’s early business. The Legendary and Warner Bros. tentpole is launching simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. Dune was a high-profile player on the fall film festival circuit and has been warmly embraced by critics (it sits at 83 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes). Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic features an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Zendaya. Dune will easily...
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Gifts for Marvel Fans: From Loki and Sylvie Hot Toys to Avengers Lego Sets

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The MCU is back in full force ahead of “Eternals,” the latest star-studded Marvel film set to release Nov. 5. And as we head into the holidays, it’s apt time to start thinking of what to get the biggest Marvel fans in your life . Luckily, Marvel has had a busy past year churning out films such as “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi” and ultra-popular Disney...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Marvel Legends and McFarlane Toys 30% Off Action Figure Sale Is On

There is an outstanding toys and collectibles sale happening at Best Buy that offers 30% off a wide range of items like Star Wars The Black Series roleplay gear, Funko Pops, and action figures in Hasbro's Marvel Legends lineup and McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse lineup. The sale drops the prices for many of these figures down to all-time lows.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy