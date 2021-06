Former ‘Rocky’ star Dolph Lundgren and his wife-to-be Emma Krokdal were all smiles when they were spotted running errands together in Los Angeles. Dolph Lundgren, 63, and Emma Krokdal, 24, looked super loved up in new pics taken one year after they got engaged in Sweden. The former action movie action star and his young personal trainer fiance were seen running some errands together in Los Angeles on June 3. The pair both rocked similar athletic-inspired fits, with Dolph opting for a black tee, knee-length white shorts and matching white trainers. Meanwhile Emma rocked a semi-sheer black top over a white bra, along with light wash denim daisy duke shorts and white sneakers. It seems the old saying was right, that couples eventually start to dress alike.