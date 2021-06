A #BawseGirl that she is, courtesy of her spunky and modest demeanour, Sayani Gupta delights! While she engages with her on-screen chutzpah, off-screen she keeps the adventure going with a fabulous fashion resumè with her fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal. Together, they have crafted an enviable and one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal that features all things sassy and chic in featuring neo-ethnics, slouchy, sustainable choices. Sayani accompanies all of these styles with a beauty game that is all-natural and refreshing in the glowy skin-obsessed tinseltown! A recent style of hers featured a striped dress by Abhishek Studio. Dripping gorgeousness, Sayani wowed!