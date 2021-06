Instagram and social media have turned from an action we did once or twice a day to our entire day. For some, it’s their entire lives, case in point, influencers. Social media influencers make it look easy, they earn all the money while enjoying this opulent, care-free life but the truth is truly another fact altogether. Yes, they are having fun (on most days), but the result of these pictures isn’t a page from the book called reality. A classic case of ‘Insta vs. Reality’ has emerged online, after an influencer was caught out by fans while appearing to fly business class.