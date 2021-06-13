Cancel
Video Games

Go Back to the Beginning With Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

By Spencer Legacy
monstervine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest announcements of Square Enix’s E3 presentation was KOEI TECMO and Team Ninja’s Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. An action game that revolves around three warriors– Jack, Ash, and Jed, as they set out to defeat Chaos and discover whether they are the legendary Warriors of Light. The trailer shows the three protagonists battle Garland, the main villain of the first Final Fantasy, leading to an abundance of speculation that this could be a prequel to the original game.

Tetsuya Nomura
#Final Fantasy#Xbox One#Square Enix#Koei Tecmo#Team Ninja#Chaos
