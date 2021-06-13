Cancel
NFL

Tennessee Titans legend gives their GM a well-deserved nod

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing you’ve probably noticed as a Tennessee Titans fan and as a Houston Oilers fan before that is this (if you are old enough or were paying attention). This organization has had its fair share of tailbacks. You can begin with the game’s best running back currently Derrick Henry or you can simply have a discussion about Oilers legends Earl Campbell or the great Eddie George.

Tennessee Titans
NFL
Football
Sports
Explaining how Tennessee Titans made 2021’s offseason a brilliant one

Jon Robinson, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) The Tennessee Titans have executed their master plan to perfection. Right now, the Tennessee Titans are just two months away from their first preseason game of the 2021 season, but any explanation of the state of the roster has to start with the playoff loss five months ago.
Titans reveal what jersey number Julio Jones will wear in Tennessee

It was revealed on Tuesday that Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown had offered jersey No. 11 to Julio Jones, but that Jones declined it. Jones wore the No. 11 jersey with the Atlanta Falcons for the first several years of his NFL career. That started speculation that he could go back to jersey No. 8, which he wore during his Alabama days.
Tennessee Titans: Order your new Julio Jones jersey today

The Tennessee Titans pulled off a blockbuster trade and secured one of best receivers in NFL history in Julio Jones. Make sure you get a new jersey. The best receiver in Atlanta Falcons franchise history is looking to make an impact in a new city as Julio Jones is the newest member of the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee Titans Throwback Thursday: Justin Hunter

A football, basketball, and track and field star in high school, Justin Hunter arrived in Knoxville as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the country. It didn’t take him long to show fans of the Tennessee Volunteers why. He earned All-Freshman honors in the SEC as a true freshman in 2010, the same year during which he also competed for Tennessee’s track and field team. A torn ACL impacted his sophomore season, but he came back in 2012 to post 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns. At his peak, he looked every bit the superstar. But, once he came back, there was a bit of a hitch in his giddyup. He just looked a little more apprehensive. Nonetheless, at 6’4″ and 200 pounds, Hunter possessed elite size at the position. The potential was still enough for him to be considered among the best receivers in the 2013 draft class – and to be fair, that was for good reason. In addition to his size, Hunter had tremendous speed and was spectacular at using his length to take advantage of defensive backs.
Julio Jones declines to take No. 11 from Tennessee Titans' A.J. Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Wide receiver A.J. Brown offered his No. 11 to Julio Jones, but the Tennessee Titans' newly acquired playmaker declined. Brown has worn No. 11 since his rookie year after originally sporting No.18 during rookie minicamp. "#11 until I retire . I tried to give it up and...
Ryan Tannehill contract restructure completes Tennessee Titans’ Julio Jones trade

In order to accommodate the salary cap hit for wide receiver Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill restructured his contract on Tuesday to help complete the team’s trade for the longtime Atlanta Falcons superstar. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news of Tannehill’s restructure, which creates $15 million in...
Tennessee Titans star Bud Dupree will laugh last after this ranking

Don’t be surprised when you look up, and it’s Week 10 or 11, and everyone’s talking about how great this Tennessee Titans defense is. Don’t be surprised if the topics of conversation are how they’re getting to the quarterback at a much higher rate than they did in 2020 and how great they look at defending the pass.
Tennessee Titans should expect a much larger bandwagon in 2021

Winning brings all types of attention in the NFL. So does packing a team’s roster with talent. In 2019, the Tennessee Titans overcame a 4-5 start to finish the campaign with five wins in their final five tries. That got them into the playoffs where they battled their way to an AFC Championship Game appearance.
3 Tennessee Titans who are surprise breakout candidates for 2021

Several Tennessee Titans stars are going to surprise people in 2021. The unpredictability of team sports is often why we keep tuning in. Sure, certain teams should beat others, but it doesn’t always work out that way. Sure, the hope is that Marcus Mariota will grow into the franchise signal-caller that the Tennessee Titans always knew that he would be, but when the smoke clears and the dust settles, sometimes the guy brought in to be the backup, Ryan Tannehill in this case, is just better and guys like Mariota go to Vegas.
Tennessee Titans should strike gold with youth movement at cornerback

Kristian Fulton, Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Image pool) An55405. Right around this same time last year was when it happened. Tennessee Titans fans were really charged up about the 2020 season. One year prior, after squeaking into the postseason by the skin of their teeth, the two-tone blue had fought their way into the AFC Championship Game, and with the addition of a couple of young studs in the first two rounds of 2020’s NFL Draft (Isaiah Wilson and Kristian Fulton), fans were really charged up about the season.
Tennessee Titans continue to build their roster in creative ways

Hasahn French #11 (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) The Tennessee Titans are continuing to build their roster in creative ways. First, there was the signing of an All-American wrestling standout Adam Coon. Now, they’re going the route of doing something we’ve seen more often, finding a former basketball standout. According...
Which Tennessee Titans player benefits most from Julio Jones addition?

Tennessee Titans Racey McMath (Mandatory Credit: Mark Humphrey/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports) Since Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson traded for Julio Jones, people have been quick to point out which players will benefit the most from this signing. A.J. Brown gets to play with his idol, Josh Reynolds becomes...
Tennessee Titans rumors: 2 Reasons not to trade for Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz #86, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) The Tennessee Titans have to weigh all sides of a potential Zach Ertz trade. Okay, now the Tennessee Titans are just being greedy. At least that’s how it looks on the outside looking in. Heading into the offseason, guys were falling off of the roster left and right due to those cap concerns that most of us discussed last season at about this time, but Jon Robinson stayed the course, righted the ship, and here we are.
Tennessee Titans should consider reaching out to Jesse James

Almost two full months have gone by, and though the following question isn’t asked as often, it will still pop up from time to time if you’re a Tennessee Titans fan. How on Earth could this team let three days and seven rounds of the most recent NFL Draft come and go without ever addressing the tight end position?
Julio Jones trade gives Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing dream do-over

'Pick your poison' be the message from Titans new man Julio Jones upon slotting into Tennessee's near-complete jigsaw. But who be chief poison-picker?. That job shall belong to Todd Downing, who, while cushioned by an envied weaponry in his second shot as an offensive coordinator, will realise that the same scenario affords him few excuses not to be successful as play-caller, string-puller, poison-picker in Nashville.
Kizer vs. Woodside: Titans of Toledo competing for Tennessee QB role

Two of the biggest names to ever throw a football in Toledo are competing for the same spot with the Tennessee Titans. Central Catholic product DeShone Kizer — who excelled at Notre Dame before playing for the NFL's Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers — is in the mix to be the Titans’ back-up quarterback.
Tennessee Titans top defensive question marks ahead of training camp

Jon Robinson, Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images photo pool) Questions abound as the Tennessee Titans approach training camp. We aren’t quite there yet, but we’re getting pretty doggone close. The close of a three-day session of Tennessee Titans minicamp means their training camp and, eventually, their 2021-2022 season are a lot closer than they were when OTAs started. That’s a good thing if you’re a fan of the two-tone blue.
Tennessee Titans add DB after minicamp: What fans need to know

Minicamp wraps for the Tennessee Titans, and the good news is there are no major injuries to report. Everyone walked in and walked out healthy. There was some talk about Taylor Lewan and his recovery from his recent ACL injury, but from the looks of things, he’s going to be okay and is pretty pumped about the upcoming season.