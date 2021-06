NORTH CHARLESTON - The Architectural Woodwork Institute recognized the new Firefly Distillery’s interior woodwork design and execution with a 2021 Award of Excellence. The purpose of AWI’s award is to “honor the Architect for design of product, the Owner’s support of the design concept and the Architectural Woodwork Manufacturer for the faithful execution of the design and quality criteria.” The project was featured in the spring issue of AWI’s Design Solutions magazine. Thanks to the teams at Lowcountry Case + Millwork and Trident Construction and to our client, Firefly Distillery, for trusting us with your brand and new facility design.