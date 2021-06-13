Incident: Delta A320 at Minneapolis on May 27th 2021, landing gear issues, brakes not working

A Delta Airlines Airbus A320-200, registration N342NW performing flight DL-1205 from Minneapolis,MN to Baltimore,MD (USA) with 142 people on board, was climbing out of Minneapolis' runway 12L when the crew requested to level off at 4000 feet indicating they may have a mechanical issue and needed some time to troubleshoot A few minutes later the crew declared emergency reporting they had a landing gear shock absorber fault, the landing gear did not retract, several of their brakes weren't working, reversers were not working and normal braking was not working, they needed the longest runway available. Runway 04 was not available due to construction work, the crew thus opted for runway 12R. The crew landed safely on runway 12R about 55 minutes after departure. The crew advised they wanted emergency services to check their brakes and needed to stay on the runway until a tug towed them off.