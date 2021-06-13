Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Incident: Delta A320 at Minneapolis on May 27th 2021, landing gear issues, brakes not working

Av Herald
 7 days ago

A Delta Airlines Airbus A320-200, registration N342NW performing flight DL-1205 from Minneapolis,MN to Baltimore,MD (USA) with 142 people on board, was climbing out of Minneapolis' runway 12L when the crew requested to level off at 4000 feet indicating they may have a mechanical issue and needed some time to troubleshoot A few minutes later the crew declared emergency reporting they had a landing gear shock absorber fault, the landing gear did not retract, several of their brakes weren't working, reversers were not working and normal braking was not working, they needed the longest runway available. Runway 04 was not available due to construction work, the crew thus opted for runway 12R. The crew landed safely on runway 12R about 55 minutes after departure. The crew advised they wanted emergency services to check their brakes and needed to stay on the runway until a tug towed them off.

avherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A320#Landing Gear#Delta Airlines Airbus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...