Yoán Moncada not 100 percent, but 'the team needs me' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoán Moncada's 2020 campaign was defined by what he wasn't. He wasn't at full strength, his energy sapped by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 infection he experienced before the season started. What he called a "daily battle" to muster the ability to take the field was obvious when he ran around the bases in Cleveland one night and shortly thereafter was spotted getting fanned by then-manager Rick Renteria in the dugout.