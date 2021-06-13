Cancel
Graduation: Eagles seniors soar

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3URk_0aTEP2W000 Centennial High School Class of 2021 graduates during in-person ceremony Thursday, June 10

A few weeks ago, it seemed dire that the Centennial High seniors would get a sendoff ceremony befitting all they had been through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31QiqD_0aTEP2W000 The 61st graduating class of Eagles had faced a pandemic, distanced learning, isolation, civil unrest and wildfires. But rather than let any one of those destabilize their educational journeys, they persevered and earned their high school diplomas.

So a group of dedicated parents, administrators, teachers and students all rallied together to create something special — an in-person commencement ceremony attended by the seniors' family and friends.

"It was a wild year, but we managed to get through it," said Centennial Senior Class President Heata Fononga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lR1cl_0aTEP2W000 Thursday evening, June 10, the Centennial Class of 2021 celebrated their graduation. About 365 graduates participated in a ceremony split into two segments to allow for proper distancing. The students walked in a processional as "Pomp and Circumstance" played, listened to speakers, and then crossed a decorated stage built onto the high school track.

"Life will continue to have its obstacles and struggles, but failure does not define you," Fononga said. "We did it Class of 2021."

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

