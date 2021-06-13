Cancel
Esseks Astounds with Third Single Off Upcoming Album

By Janice Roque
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsseks releases “Swamp Lord” the third single off his upcoming album, The Villain’s Journey, which is due out on Deadbeats. Esseks isn’t an artist you should be sleeping on. His eccentric style is a combination of all his talents, with a complimenting relationship between his experimentation and tendency to push boundaries. This Brooklyn-based producer has continued to explore his abilities with a unique bass-centric sound, while also creating his own artwork as a visual artist as well. And over the last couple of years, he’s also made a name for himself with releases on notable labels such as WAKAAN, Gravitas Recordings, Deadbeats, Bassrush, and Subcarbon Records.

