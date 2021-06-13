Cancel
NBC Pauses Production on New Slip ‘n’ Slide-Themed Reality Show After 40+ Crew Members Become “Violently Ill” with Explosive Diarrhea

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction of a new NBC reality show turned crappy just a week before the show was due to finish up its filming. According to The Wrap (which was the first to report on the literal s**t show), the Ultimate Slip ‘n’ Slide had its production paused indefinitely after more than 40 crew members became violently ill with what one bystander called “awful, explosive diarrhea.”

TV & VideosPopculture

Ron Funches Hilariously Reacts to NBC's 'Ultimate Slip-N-Slide' Diarrhea Outbreak

While the reported diarrhea outbreak at the Ultimate Slip-N-Slide production is a serious issue, co-host and comedian Ron Funches joked about the coverage the "explosive" news received over the weekend. The NBC reality game show series was being filmed at a remote ranch in Simi Valley, California when production was halted on June 2 after an outbreak of giardia, a parasite that causes the diarrheal disease giardiasis. Funches is hosting the show with Saturday Night Live veteran Bobby Moynihan. Both stars are reportedly fine.
TV & VideosPopculture

NBC’s ‘Ultimate Slip-N-Slide’ Halted Over Nightmare ‘Explosive’ Poop Outbreak

NBC has halted production on forthcoming summer reality series Ultimate Slip-N-Slide after an outbreak of "awful explosive diarrhea" among the crew members. The game show — based on Wham-O's classic backyard waterslide — will feature the hosting talents Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches (who are reportedly fine). NBC intends to premiere the show after the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
TV & VideosComicBook

Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Host Breaks Silence Over Explosive Poop Situation

Filming on NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide has been halted due to the stinkiest of reasons, and one of the show's hosts has now broken their silence on the matter. Hours after it was reported Ron Funches and his co-host Bobby Moynihan weren't amongst those crew members suffering from "explosive diarrhea" on the set of the game show, the former took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter.
TV & VideosPosted by
Health

Dozens of People Had Explosive Diarrhea After Filming an NBC Show-Here's What That Is and What Causes It

Having diarrhea is unpleasant under the best of circumstances. But having so-called "explosive diarrhea" is the stuff of nightmares. Unfortunately, that's what happened to several crew members on NBC's upcoming game show Ultimate Slip 'N Slide, according to The Wrap. A source told the publication that "up to 40 crew members fell violently ill" with symptoms that included "awful explosive diarrhea."
TV & Videosdailynewsgh.com

NBC Shuts Down ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ Game Show For This Gross Reason

NBC has stopped production on one of its’ upcoming game shows set for a summer premiere. Titled Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide, the show takes Wham-O’s iconic backyard waterslide game and transforms “into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize,” according to a press released.
Public Healthworkerscompensation.com

Workplace Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak Isn't Funny. Or Is It?

It has been a while since a story hit the Cluttered Desk that so aligns with the reputation and mission of this blog. After all, we cut our teeth here talking about the things others just didn't have the temerity to address. Either that or those others are just a lot smarter than I am. It doesn't matter. Be it chutzpah or complete ignorance, this is where we are, and topics like this are the ones we take on. I suppose you've been warned.
TV & Videosboxden.com

Jun 13 - Explosive Diarrhea' Causes NBC to pause production

NBC has indefinitely paused production of its upcoming competition show “Ultimate Slip ’N Slide,” reportedly after multiple people on set came down with diarrhea. The Wrap reported Thursday that “up to 40 crew members fell violently ill,” citing a “person with knowledge of the production.” That person said people were “collapsing” and “being forced to run into port-o-potties” due to “awful explosive diarrhea.”
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

No, Ron Funches Is Not The Proud Owner of Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Park

Yesterday, we reported on NBC's upcoming Ultimate Slip 'N Slide being shut down after the Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches-hosted series was hit with a truly s****y situation on the set. First reported by The Wrap and further confirmed by EW, the microscopic parasite reportedly resulted in "up to 40 crew members fell violently ill" that resulted in an outbreak of "awful explosive diarrhea" causing "collapsing" and people "being forced to run into port-o-potties" (though an NBC spokesperson stated that neither Moynihan nor Funches were infected). Today, Funches tweeted about the incident- specifically, about the image used by one of the sites- and we still can't stop laughing about it.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

