NBC Pauses Production on New Slip ‘n’ Slide-Themed Reality Show After 40+ Crew Members Become “Violently Ill” with Explosive Diarrhea
Production of a new NBC reality show turned crappy just a week before the show was due to finish up its filming. According to The Wrap (which was the first to report on the literal s**t show), the Ultimate Slip ‘n’ Slide had its production paused indefinitely after more than 40 crew members became violently ill with what one bystander called “awful, explosive diarrhea.”www.theashleysrealityroundup.com