NBC Pauses Production on New Slip ‘n’ Slide-Themed Reality Show After 40+ Crew Members Become “Violently Ill” with Explosive Diarrhea

It has been a while since a story hit the Cluttered Desk that so aligns with the reputation and mission of this blog. After all, we cut our teeth here talking about the things others just didn't have the temerity to address. Either that or those others are just a lot smarter than I am. It doesn't matter. Be it chutzpah or complete ignorance, this is where we are, and topics like this are the ones we take on. I suppose you've been warned.