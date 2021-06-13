Cancel
Denton, TX

Hot weather is here: How to keep kids, pets safe this summer

By Stephanie Salas-Vega For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 7 days ago
People visit the Civic Center Pool on Aug. 6, 2019. The Denton Fire Department urges homeowners to practice simple safety rules to avoid tragedy at swimming pools.

With blazing hot temperatures and loosening COVID-19 restrictions, summertime is a reminder to play it safe with children and pets at home and in public.

The summer heat and outdoor activities can pose risks to the health of children and pets if left unattended even for a short period.

In June 2019, a 2-year-old was found dead inside an SUV a day after being reported missing in Denton. A neighbor got into his SUV, which had tinted windows and shades preventing authorities from looking inside during the search, and discovered the boy’s body inside. While it is unclear how he ended up inside the vehicle, his disappearance occurred while his mother was doing chores, and he was suddenly not at her reach.

His death was ruled an accident caused by hyperthermia, or an abnormally high body temperature from being trapped in the hot car, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Since his death, incidents involving children locked in hot cars have continued. There were 14 total 911 calls involving children and hot cars in Denton during all of 2020 and 2021 so far. In 2021, some calls were made by bystanders while others were made by an involved party.

Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cummingham said one police report was taken in 2020 for the charge of believing a child was in a vehicle unattended and two were made this year — one is still an open case while citations were issued at the scene in the other two cases.

When traveling with children, it is encouraged to look in the back seat before parking and locking the car. However, leaving a child behind is not always the reason for emergency calls. In 2020, six 911 calls were made for incidents involving car keys and a child accidentally getting locked in a vehicle, and two calls for the same reason were made this year.

“It’s possible for kids to get inside of vehicles on their own,” Cunningham said. “Sometimes you don’t know that your child is capable of doing that, so make sure you’re not leaving car keys within reach of children.”

She also said the department urges people to call 911 if they see a child alone inside a vehicle.

“Time is critical,” she said.

The same goes for pets even if the car is running or a window is cracked open.

“I know sometimes you get cabin fever, and as an owner, you want to take them out with you about your day, but it’s just not worth it during the hot summer months,” Denton Animal Services manager Randi Weinberg said.

In an instance where a pet owner is traveling with a pet and needs to stop at a store, it is encouraged they shop at pet-friendly stores. Animal Services provides an interactive map that pinpoints pet-friendly stores in the area.

The heat can also cause pavements and sidewalks to become too dangerous for pets.

Dogs can risk getting their paw pads burned during walks where the ground is too hot. Weinberg said a way to check if the sidewalk is safe is by placing your palm on the sidewalk that is directly under the sun and leaving it there for 10 seconds, or even 5 seconds.

“If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog,” she said.

The sun is at its peak between the hours of 10 a.m. to about 8 p.m., and it is advised not to walk pets during those summer hours.

The Denton Fire Department also urges homeowners to practice simple safety rules to avoid tragedy at swimming pools. While Denton Natatorium, Water Works Park and Civic Center Pool reopened this summer, nearly 75% of drownings involving children happen at home, according to the Denton Fire Department summer safety toolkit.

Young children can drown in as little as 2 inches of water in less than 30 seconds, so it’s advised to never leave a child alone near a pool or body of water. Larger pools should be protected by a barrier, such as a gate or a blockade, to prevent children from falling in. Teaching children how to swim and learning how to perform CPR is also highly recommended.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

