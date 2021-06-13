Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hitman Sniper Assassins is rebranded as ‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows’ at E3 2021 Square Enix Presents

By Press Release
gamingonphone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix Montréal, the award-winning studio behind Hitman Sniper, and the GO series launched today the announcement trailer and official title of its new Hitman Sniper mobile game. The new title has been named Hitman Sniper: The Shadows and was announced at the E3 2021 Square Enix Presents showcase. This game was formerly known as Project Hitman Sniper Assassins and has now been rebranded into a completely new mobile shooter game with a new story, new characters, and a new level of gameplay.

gamingonphone.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Mobile Game#The Shadows#Square Enix Montr Al#Stone#Mobile Gaming#Whatsapp#Telegram Group#Google News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesGamespot

E3 2021 Schedule: Ubisoft Forward, Xbox/Bethesda, Square Enix, And More

E3 2021 won't look like past E3 events, as large gatherings are still not too common for industry events in the United States yet. Rather than host a large, in-person event like we've seen every other year except 2020, the ESA has chosen to host a digital show featuring a number of development and publishing partners. This will give everyone the chance to see trailers and announcements online while also giving companies the freedom to run events their own way. GameSpot is also participating in the gaming frenzy this June as an official E3 partner and the return of Play For All, which includes supporting AbleGamers.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Square Enix Presents E3 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Square Enix Presents at E3 2021 is your one-stop shop for all of the famed Japanese publisher’s gaming updates for the year. Well, almost all of them. What games will be shown off, what can we expect, and when and where does the show go live during E3 2021? We have (most of) those answers, so here’s everything you need to know about Square Enix Presents at E3 2021.
Video GamesCNET

Square Enix E3 2021 stream: How to watch, start times and predictions

E3 may be entirely remote, but that doesn't mean we won't get news and previews from the world's biggest gaming companies. Square Enix was fashionably late to announce its E3 stream, called Square Enix Presents, but after weeks of suspense we now know it'll take place on June 13, the second day of the gaming convention.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Square Enix at E3 2021: What to expect

Square Enix is back for this year's digital-only E3. The full line-up for the publisher's Square Enix Presents stream hasn't been revealed yet, but there are some titles that will almost certainly appear—including Final Fantasy 16, the next big sequel in the long-running RPG series. We're also getting a world premiere of a new project by Eidos Montréal, the studio behind Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Hitman Go: A unique take on the silent assassin Agent 47

Hitman has been a beloved franchise for years now. The combination of action and stealth has kept players coming back year after year and their new iteration of the game may surprise some, but it is every bit addictive as the other games in the series. While it is available on PC and Playstation, Hitman Go is most importantly on mobile. Considering Hitman is one of the top franchises of all time in gaming, having a world-class mobile game is a must.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Square Enix reveals Guardians of the Galaxy game at E3 2021

The first game we saw from Square Enix at E3 2021 was Guardians of the Galaxy, a third-person action/adventure game that casts you as the Marvel superhero Star-Lord. Like Marvel's Avengers, also from Square Enix, Guardians of the Galaxy isn't explicitly based on the comics, movies or cartoons, instead weaving a new tale with familiar characters.
Video Gameswmleader.com

How to watch the Square Enix E3 2021 press conference

E3 2021 takes place June 12-15 as a re-imagined, all-virtual online event. Nintendo, Xbox, Bethesda, Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Capcom, and others will deliver new video game announcements, trailers, release dates, and more. Square Enix will host its E3 2021 press conference on Sunday, June 13, at 3:15...
Video Gameseasybranches.com

Square Enix at E3 2021 in 11 minutes - Engadget

EA and DICE has dropped the official new gameplay trailer for their next generation FPS game, Battlefield 2042. Blizzard has announced the official release date of their iconic horror action RPG, Diablo II: Resurrected. Geek Culture. 18 hours ago. After multiple delays, Xbox has finally dropped the official gameplay trailer...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

The GI at E3 Newscast: Xbox, Square Enix and indies

Our latest video newscast is now available to view, or download in podcast form. Today, James and Marie are joined by Cassia Curran of Wings Interactive to talk about some of the biggest news from the Xbox & Bethesda showcase and Square Enix Presents. We also spend a good amount...
Video Gameswhatsthebest.co.uk

The six best moments from Square Enix Presents E3 2021

The Square Enix Presents E3 2021 showcase has been and gone. It felt like a relatively quick affair, especially coming on the back of the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase which featured over 30 titles. As they say, it’s quality, not quantity that matters in the end, and Square Enix...
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

Here Are the Key Takeaways From Square Enix’s E3 Showcase

Here Are the Key Takeaways From Square Enix’s E3 Showcase. Square Enix’s E3 livestream was pleasantly scaled-back after Microsoft and Bethesda’s joint presentation bombarded spectators with over 30 new game reveals. The show only focused on a few titles over the course of 40 minutes, but each one was thoroughly studied.
Video GamesGamespot

Babylon's Fall Trailer | Square Enix Presents E3 2021

Babylon's Fall takes place in a fantastical environment, and looks to be a third person action game. You'll team up with sword wielding and spell casting allies to defeat various monsters. You'll be able to collect equipment and weapons to customize your player and better fight off against the monsters ahead in this high fantasy hack and slash game.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Hitman Sniper: Shadow announced, and you don’t play as Agent 47

With Square Enix Montreal announcing Hitman Sniper: Shadows for iOS / Android devices during the live stream of E3 2021 Square Enix Presents, mobile players will soon be able to dive into a new Hitman adventure. The game will be released later this year. Following Hitman Sniper in 2015, Shadows...