Hitman Sniper Assassins is rebranded as ‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows’ at E3 2021 Square Enix Presents
Square Enix Montréal, the award-winning studio behind Hitman Sniper, and the GO series launched today the announcement trailer and official title of its new Hitman Sniper mobile game. The new title has been named Hitman Sniper: The Shadows and was announced at the E3 2021 Square Enix Presents showcase. This game was formerly known as Project Hitman Sniper Assassins and has now been rebranded into a completely new mobile shooter game with a new story, new characters, and a new level of gameplay.gamingonphone.com