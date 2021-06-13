Severe thunderstorm watch in place for western Nebraska panhandle, southeast Wyoming
SIDNEY - The National Weather Service continues to call for chances of showers, and strong to briefly severe thunderstorms, Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the western part of the Nebraska panhandle and southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne, Kimball, Banner, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Box Butte, Laramie and Goshen Counties. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com