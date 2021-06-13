What To Know Ahead Of President Biden's Meeting With Putin

When a U.S. president visits the United Kingdom, it is always a big deal. When Donald Trump came here in 2018, there were large-scale street protests from the "woke" student population. Before that, in 2016, there was a different kind of outrage when President Barack Obama dramatically intervened in the Brexit referendum debate to tell Britons they should vote to remain in the EU or else the U.K. would find itself at the "back of the queue" in any future U.S. trade deal. The British public was well aware that the American president was in town on both occasions. By contrast, Joe Biden's first overseas trip as U.S. president in recent days was barely noticed. In fact, I would bet that many people didn't even know he had arrived on our shores.