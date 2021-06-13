Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Assessing Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 Uninterrupted Years In Power

Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Benjamin Netanyahu was Israel's longest-serving prime minister, in office uninterrupted for 12 years before parliament ousted him on Sunday. NPR's Daniel Estrin has covered Netanyahu's prime ministership, traveled with him and chronicled how Israel changed under his leadership. From Jerusalem, he spoke with All Things Considered co-host Ari Shapiro ahead of the vote that removed Netanyahu from office. Here are excerpts from that conversation.

www.gpb.org
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Viktor Orbán
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#Iran#Npr#American#The Economic Club#Hamas#Palestinians#Israelis#Gulf Arab#Christian#The Republican Party#Democrats#Republicans#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Palestine
Country
Brazil
Country
China
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu to leave Prime Minister’s Residence by July 10

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu reached an agreement on Sunday regarding a handover date for the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem. Netanyahu and his family will vacate the residence by Saturday, July 10, and no official meetings are to be held at the residence until...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Israeli PM: World Powers Must 'Wake Up' on Iran Nuclear Deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opened his first Cabinet meeting on Sunday by slamming Iran's newly-elected president and calling on world powers to “wake up” to the perils of returning to a nuclear agreement with Tehran. Later in the day, Bennett warned Gaza's militant Hamas rulers...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Israel's Bennett Warns Against Nuclear Talks With Iran's 'Hangmen Regime'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel condemned on Sunday the election of hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president, saying his would be a "regime of brutal hangmen" with which world powers should not negotiate a new nuclear deal. Raisi, who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured victory as...
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Israel's Bedouin Sceptical Of New Government Promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government -- a shoulder shrug. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will translate into reality. "The promises are...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Yonatan Netanyahu taught us true bravery’

A memorial service was held Wednesday at the gravesite of Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu, former PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother, who lost his life 45 years ago during Operation Entebbe, a successful counterterrorism hostage-rescue mission carried out by Israeli commandos at Entebbe Airport in Uganda on July 4, 1976. The service...
Middle Eastdawsoncountyjournal.com

Bennett in his first cabinet meeting sounds like Netanyahu 12 years ago

“At the start of the first cabinet meeting of the new government, I want to stress three things that will guide us: unity, responsibility, and work,” the new prime minister said as he chaired his first cabinet meeting. “This government is a true government of unity.” he continued. “It was...
Presidential ElectionCNBC

Biden to host Israeli President Rivlin on June 28

Israeli Reuven Rivlin will visit shortly before he is due to end his seven-year term in July. The role of president is largely ceremonial but also meant to promote unity among ethnic and religious groups. The government changed after last month's fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza also...
Middle Eastwtvbam.com

Israel says Iran’s Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear programme

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel on Saturday condemned Iran’s newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi, saying he was its most extreme president yet and committed to quickly advancing Tehran’s nuclear programme. “Iran’s new president, known as the Butcher of Tehran, is an extremist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians. He is committed...
Public HealthYNET News

Netanyahu's triumph over coronavirus

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu deserves overall credit for Israel's triumph over the coronavirus pandemic. After leading Israel's trailblazing vaccination campaign, which flattened the infection curve and essentially wiped out the pathogen within the country, he finishes his tenure on the same week health authorities scrap the last major restriction on Israeli citizens — the indoor mask mandate.
Middle EastDaily Advocate

The 70 weeks and Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu was replaced as Israeli Prime Minister by Naftali Bennett this past week. We will need to wait to see if the move causes any significant changes in Israel, the Middle East, or the world. We Americans, including the American church, tend to think the world revolves around us....
Middle Eastwopular.com

With Benjamin Netanyahu Out In Israel, What Comes Next For The Country?

By a margin of 60-59, with one abstention, the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, has voted confidence in a coalition government led by conservative Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid. The dozen-year reign of Benjamin Netanyahu, known by friends and enemies alike as “Bibi,” as Israel’s prime minister is over. It took four elections over two years for opposition parties to defeat him.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Holon Neighborhood to be Named for Benjamin Netanyahu

A neighborhood in Holon about to undergo renovation is going to be named for former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by Israel’s N12 News outlet. The “Jesse Cohen” neighborhood will become the “Kiryat Binyamin Netanyahu” neighborhood if all goes well. Holon Advocate and City Councilmember Nissan Zecharia...
POTUSNew York Post

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu blasts Biden on his way out of office

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday blasted President Biden’s policy approach to Iran in a “scorched earth” final address to the parliament — comparing the US return to the Iran nuclear deal to President Franklin Roosevelt declining to bomb the train tracks to Auschwitz when he had the opportunity.
Middle Eastsanjosesun.com

Netanyahu Out of Power in Israel for First Time in 12 Years

JERUSALEM - After more than twelve years of a government headed by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and four inconclusive elections, Israel has a new government. It consists of a coalition of eight parties from left to right and, for the first time, includes an Arab party. It was approved by a vote of 60 to 59 in the parliament. The new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, of the right-wing Yamina party, will serve for two years, followed by centrist Yair Lapid.
POTUSNPR

Netanyahu's Legacy After 12 Years As Israel's Prime Minister

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). Amid the heckling and by a one-vote margin, Naftali Bennett became prime minister of Israel, ousting Benjamin Netanyahu. Bennett is a former ally and aide to Netanyahu. They're both right-wing politicians. But Bennett is backed by a coalition from the left, right and center that was united in the desire for a new leader, someone not so divisive as Netanyahu or facing a corruption trial, as he is.