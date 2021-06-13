Cancel
Presidential Election

Politics Chat: Infrastructure Negotiations Continue, Biden Visits G-7 Leaders

By Mara Liasson
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago

We look at another bipartisan effort to save President Biden's infrastructure bill. We also look at the president's efforts to mend fences with our allies in the G-7 and NATO. As lawmakers continue to negotiate an infrastructure bill here in Washington, President Joe Biden is overseas on an agenda of diplomacy and multilateralism. He's met with G-7 leaders in the U.K. Next, he heads to Brussels to meet with NATO allies. After that, it is a high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson is following all of this. And just as importantly, it is her birthday.

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

