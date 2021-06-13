Politics Chat: Infrastructure Negotiations Continue, Biden Visits G-7 Leaders
We look at another bipartisan effort to save President Biden's infrastructure bill. We also look at the president's efforts to mend fences with our allies in the G-7 and NATO. As lawmakers continue to negotiate an infrastructure bill here in Washington, President Joe Biden is overseas on an agenda of diplomacy and multilateralism. He's met with G-7 leaders in the U.K. Next, he heads to Brussels to meet with NATO allies. After that, it is a high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson is following all of this. And just as importantly, it is her birthday.