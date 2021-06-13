Phillies close successful homestand with solid start from Aaron Nola in 7-0 romp over Yankees

It was a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 70’s as the New York Yankees took to the field at Citizens’ Bank Park in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies. It was the last game of a short two-game series. The Yankees lost the first game last evening in the 10th inning 8-7. Today Domingo German faced the Phillies’ Aaron Nola. It would be a game with neither Aaron Judge (spasms) or Giancarlo Stanton (DH) would be in the Yankee’s lineup. The result was a 7-0 shutout by the Phillies.