Baseball

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

 14 days ago

Martin p000000--- e-Sandoval ph100000.241. a-walked for López in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Detwiler in the 6th. c-reached on error for Jackson in the 8th. d-grounded out for Pop in the 8th. e-grounded out for Martin in the 9th. E_Almonte (1), I.Díaz (4). LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 6. 2B_Freeman (7), Heredia...

MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves will play the last game of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins in LoanDepot Park Miami, FL, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). Atlanta dropped the first match of the series 4-3 on Friday, and the Braves now lost their previous three games. Atlanta is 29-32, good for third place, five matches behind first-place New York Mets, and one match behind second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.
ATL Daily

Trending sports headlines in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Atlanta-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
MLBmasnsports.com

Hyde on Kremer demotion, Wells and Wade on promotions

The removal again of rookie Dean Kremer from the rotation and active roster this afternoon leaves Orioles manager Brandon Hyde contemplating a replacement with no days off on the schedule until Thursday. “The decision is pending,” Hyde said on his media Zoom call. Alexander Wells is available out of the...
MLBJanesville Gazette

San Diego 11, Arizona 5

A-popped out for Ni.Ramirez in the 4th. b-popped out for R.Smith in the 5th. c-lined out for Hill in the 6th. d-struck out for Faria in the 7th. e-flied out for Adams in the 7th. f-grounded out for Peacock in the 9th. E_Diaz (1). LOB_Arizona 13, San Diego 7. 2B_VanMeter...
BaseballYardbarker

Mike Soroka re-tears Achilles

Not sure what the Braves, particularly Mike Soroka, did to deserve this, but nothing can go right. Soroka was in good spirits about potentially returning this season, and then the unthinkable happened. Soroka was just walking to the ballpark, and he felt a pop in Achilles. After an MRI, it was found that he completely re-tore the ligament, which will require season ending surgery.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Bryce Ball homers

The Atlanta Braves farm affiliates split their games 2-2 on Friday evening thanks to a late inning collapse by the Augusta bullpen. There were notable performances from some of the usual suspects like Michael Harris, Jesse Franklin, and Braden Shewmake plus strong showings from some lesser known names. Here is the recap...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Knocked out in first

Martin (0-3) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks over one-third of an inning, picking up the loss to the Padres on Friday. Martin gave up back-to-back home runs to open the game and later hit a batter among the seven batters faced. He's given up 23 hits (five HR), 19 runs and 14 walks over 16 innings, which has manager Torey Lovullo re-thinking the decision to put him in the rotation. "We'll sit down and have some conversations as a staff and figure out the best thing moving forward for him and the rest of the group," the manager said when asked if the club will reconsider Martin's spot in the rotation, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. If a change is made, Riley Smith, who provided 3.2 innings of relief Friday, could get the call next Wednesday at St. Louis.
Cleveland signs righty Brad Peacock to minors deal

Cleveland signing right-hander Brad Peacock to a minor league contract, reports Mandy Bell of MLB.com. The 33-year-old spent the 2013-20 seasons with the Astros. Peacock was quite often a valuable swing man in Houston. He started 21 of his 34 appearances with the Astros’ 2017 World Series-winning club, pitching to a 3.00 ERA/3.76 SIERA. Despite that quality performance, Peacock found himself squeezed out of a loaded rotation the following season. He was equally effective in a relief role, working to a 3.46 ERA/2.40 SIERA across 65 frames in 2018. Peacock returned to starting in 2019, where he was again productive.
MLBCanton Repository

Cleveland-Minnesota Twins game postponed due to rain

Considering the difficult pitching predicament Cleveland is in, the team likely won't mind a day off to catch their collective breath. Cleveland's game with the Minnesota Twins on Saturday has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as a split doubleheader on Sept. 14. The...
MLBnumberfire.com

Eduardo Escobar starting for Arizona on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eduardo Escobar is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Escobar is getting the nod at third base while batting third in the order against Padres starter Chris Paddack. Our models project Escobar for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Miami Heat Rumors: The Tyler Herro Trade Scenario Runs Deep

The Miami Heat are in a very tricky situation. When it comes to one of their better young players, there has been much to say about his situation and standing on the team. On one hand, Tyler Herro is, absolutely, one of the better young guys in the league. On the other hand, however, he can be as polarizing, volatile, and enigmatic as they come.
MLBnumberfire.com

Skye Bolt not in Oakland's lineup on Saturday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bolt will move to the bench on Saturday with Chad Pinder starting in right field. Pinder will bat fifth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. numberFire's models project Pinder for...
MLBallfans.co

Alcantara expected to start for Miami against Washington

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (6-4, 2.19 ERA, .83 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-6, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Schwarber and the Nationals will take on the Marlins Sunday. The Marlins are 14-11 against opponents from the NL East. Miami has a collective on-base...
MLBnumberfire.com

Chad Pinder batting fifth for Oakland on Saturday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Chad Pinder is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pinder will start in right field on Saturday and bat fifth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. Skye Bolt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pinder for 8.5 FanDuel points...
NBAboxden.com

Jordan vs the NBA 🔥

Thats cold blooded. Mans getting humiliated even though he tried to avoid it. Those teams/players from the 80’s don’t need to be there. I literally think this is all the players that Mike went up AGAINST. I think these are the championship losers. I was born in 94 so I...
MLBnumberfire.com

Asdrubal Cabrera in Arizona's Saturday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Asdrubal Cabrera is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cabrera is getting the nod at third base while batting fifth in the order against Padres starter Dinelson Lamet. Our models project Cabrera for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Back in lineup Friday

Cabrera (calf) is back in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Cabrera left Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with tightness in his right calf. After sitting Wednesday and Thursday, the slugger is feeling good enough to serve as the DH for the second game of the four-game set.
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Cabrera (calf) batting cleanup in Detroit's Friday lineup

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (calf) is starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Cabrera will handle designated hitting duties after the veteran missed time with a calf injury and Nomar Mazara was given the night off against left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Cabrera to score 8.1...