Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Martin (0-3) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks over one-third of an inning, picking up the loss to the Padres on Friday. Martin gave up back-to-back home runs to open the game and later hit a batter among the seven batters faced. He's given up 23 hits (five HR), 19 runs and 14 walks over 16 innings, which has manager Torey Lovullo re-thinking the decision to put him in the rotation. "We'll sit down and have some conversations as a staff and figure out the best thing moving forward for him and the rest of the group," the manager said when asked if the club will reconsider Martin's spot in the rotation, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. If a change is made, Riley Smith, who provided 3.2 innings of relief Friday, could get the call next Wednesday at St. Louis.