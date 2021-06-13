Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Bentley inspired yacht interior

By Mark Smeyers
supercars.net
 8 days ago

We've published our article on the multi-million dollar Rolls Royce Boattail a while ago, a one-off bespoke build by Rolls Royce Coachbuild department with a clear inspiration taken from yachting, in the end, we'll be seeing three of these very bespoke, unique cars being built, if the two next ones will also be Boat Tail isn't officially released yet, but they will be well over $20,000,000 each, so their owners will probably be superyacht owners too.

www.supercars.net
