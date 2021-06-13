Bentley inspired yacht interior

Yachting can take you anywhere in the world, but if you don’t find the best shallow draft yacht for your lifestyle, you’ll discover that many of the places you want to visit may be out of reach. The Caribbean is a commonly used example of a desirable cruising grounds that’s limited by draft, but there are islands, harbors, and marinas all around the world that you may or may not be able to access depending on just how much water your yacht needs under the keel. If you’re looking for the best shallow draft yacht that fits your needs, be sure to check out these top contenders for 2021.