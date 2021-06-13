Gainesville man charged in McDonald’s shooting
A Gainesville man accused of shooting an employee at McDonald’s in Jefferson remains behind bars. Police charged 26-year-old Devonte Watts with multiple felony counts, including one count of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm near a public highway.nowhabersham.com