Gainesville, GA

Gainesville man charged in McDonald’s shooting

By Staff Report
nowhabersham.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Gainesville man accused of shooting an employee at McDonald’s in Jefferson remains behind bars. Police charged 26-year-old Devonte Watts with multiple felony counts, including one count of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm near a public highway.

nowhabersham.com
