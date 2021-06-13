Utah Football Legends Steve Smith, Zack Moss Discuss Time With Program

(KUTV) - Ben Moa is trying to repay the coach who changed his life. The former Utah tight end, best remembered for the three touchdowns he scored in 2003 when injuries to teammates forced him to switch to running back at Air Force. The Utes won 45-43 in triple overtime when Moa threw the game winning two point conversion pass. He played for Urban Meyer on the 2003 Mountain West Conference Champions, but he was recruited twice by Ron McBride, first out of high school and then out of junior college. Moa says he was involved with gangs and might have ended up dead or in person if not for the relationship he developed with Mac. Now Moa is an MMA fighter and he is raising money for the Ron McBride Foundation (which supports after school programs for at-risk youth). Watch the interview here.