Despite their record, which is now 5-10-2, you can’t say the 10-under Dirt Devils aren’t a scrappy bunch. They’ve fought and clawed their way to where they are right now, and are currently riding a two-game win streak for their efforts. On Monday, the Wayne girls took two games from Bancroft on the road. In the first contest, the local 10s cruised to 14-7 victory. Jessa McMenamin was walked three times in the outing, and Bryn Tiedke contributed with an RBI. McMenamin also pitched for three strikeouts.