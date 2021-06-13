Coach Guzinski holds three-day Shooting Star Camp

There will be some Liberty senior’s still getting a chance to represent their school one list time as athletes of the Panthers. The SETEX Coaches All-Star Games will start on Wednesday, June 16, at Barbers Hill High School with the softball and baseball games. The next day will feature volleyball, girls and boys basketball games at East Chambers, and the conclusion on Friday, June 18, with football at Beaumont’s Memorial Stadium. The softball game kick’s things off on Wednesday at 5 with the Lady Panthers Kaci West and Jaylen Prichard playing for the Westside. On Thursday in the volleyball game, it will be Kennedy Evans and Abbie Knepper taking part. Moving to the gridiron action on Friday, Devin Fregia and Terry Peterson are playing on the West team.