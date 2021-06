In the world of Joss Lake’s queer, synesthetic, dystopian novel Future Feeling, avocados don’t have pits and an Illuminati-type trans council undercuts nefarious capitalist influences by teleporting sexy, stern angel-mentors to fix problems. Everyone’s spiritual state is highly surveilled and fantastically color-coded: “A Bio-meter would have beamed marigold with ‘social-justice-related awkwardness.’” Subway cars glow the amalgamated color of their passengers’ moods. Emotional frequencies are of the utmost importance. And all of this feels as accurately expressive of my own brain’s worldview (feelings! Colors! Queer stuff!) as anything else. I say this to Lake over a video call, and he nods like he’s giving himself and everyone else permission: “You don’t have to stay in the social-realist world.”