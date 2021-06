The Green Brigade in recent times have as ever been very visual as recent banners denouncing the board have been shared on social media and their merits debated. Their message that the Celtic Board is not for purpose is shared by many but not all. Whilst many won’t agree with the timing of the North Curve collective as Celtic go through seismic changes both on and off the field, others will say the timing is perfect. If change is to happen, does it make any sense for the Board who saw a collapse on their watch to be afforded the opportunity to plan the rebuild? Possibly not. Yet it is the same Board many will argue who oversaw a 20-year period of dominance for the club and therefore there will be many voices who feel they should be afforded just that opportunity.