STAFF REPORT Chance Pettys had two hits and drove in four runs, and Canajoharie scored six times in. SUBSCRIBE or LOG IN to the Courier Standard Enterprise to read the rest of this content. A web-only subscription is $24.95 a year. Print subscribers get unlimited access with a paid subscription at $45.00/year (residential customers only). Call 518-843-1100 for details. If you would like a web-only subscription, it is $24.95 a year. There are no refunds for web subscriptions.