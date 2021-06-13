Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Forgotten Celtic striker Albian Ajeti deserves everyone's backing this summer

By David Walton
67hailhail.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Leigh Griffiths continues to get plenty of Celtic backers in the media, it’s time that Albian Ajeti got the same. Last night, it was the turn of former Hoops striker Gerry Creaney to push the pro-Griffiths bus. He stated that the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as manager could spark Griffiths to life once again. He went on to talk about how he’s done it at Parkhead for years and all the rest of it [Scottish Sun].

www.67hailhail.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Lennon
Person
Albian Ajeti
Person
Leigh Griffiths
Person
Gerry Creaney
Person
Ange Postecoglou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports#Celtic#Hoops#Parkhead#Scottish Sun#Hibs#Swiss#Daily Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccer67hailhail.com

England boss admits Celtic star still gives him nightmares

England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted he still sees the glorious free-kicks of Celtic star Leigh Griffiths in his sleep ahead of tonight’s mammoth clash against Scotland. Griffiths’ famous double against England in 2017 put Scotland on the brink of victory at Hampden, before the visitors scored a last-gasp equaliser.
Premier League67hailhail.com

Liverpool's Harry Wilson said to be available this summer; time for Celtic to ask the question

With Celtic needing plenty of fresh flair injected into their squad this summer, an approach for Liverpool’s Harry Wilson is worth checking out. Back in the summer it had been reported that Celtic were keen on making a loan move for Wilson. In the end, it was said to have been ended due to Celtic being unable to stump up for the player’s wage demands as well as the idea that he was only available on a permanent deal [Glasgow Times].
UEFAThe Offside

AC Milan Are Looking To Sell Left Back Returning From Loan With Celtic FC This Summer

Tuttosport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan left back Diego Laxalt who has spent the season on loan in Scotland with Celtic FC is set to return to the club as he will not be signed permanently despite early signs of a deal materialising. The defender is not considered to be a part of the first team at Milan hence the club will look to sell him this summer and generate some revenue.
Soccersportstalk.ie

Sportstalk reflective piece: Deniese talks with former Arsenal, West Ham and Celtic striker John Hartson.

Known as Big Bad John, John Hartson has had an illustrious career. The Welshman was loved for his passion, while at Celtic. Having won 3 League titles with the Hoops, as well as numerous domestic cups, Hartson reflects fondly on his career in Glasgow. “ I always thought there was only one legend at Celtic and that was Henrik Larsson. I am delighted to be considered a legend by the fans. I am very humbled to be honest. I was lucky that I played with many fine players over the years. We won loads of trophies together and my one regret would only have been that my career went very quickly there.” Having scored well over a 100 goals for the club, Hartson was also involved in the club’s run to the Uefa Cup Final in 2003, where they were eventually beaten by Porto. John also won the Player’s Player of the Year award in 2005. The man has done it all.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

31-goal striker considering Celtic offer, according to report

Charlie Wyke is reportedly considering an offer from Celtic among other clubs as he looks to seal a move away from The Stadium of Light this summer. Wyke, 28, was in terrific form for the Black Cats but could not help Sunderland end their stay in League One. Now, the Nottingham Post is reporting that Wyke is considering offers from Nottingam Forest, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Millwall as he looks to sort out his future.
Premier Leaguethekoptimes.com

Three Strikers Liverpool Should Target This Summer

Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane have terrorised defences for the past three seasons. However, this season the goals among the three have dried up. Salah’s tally of 20 in the league is the only respectable tally out of the three so far this season.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leicester consider other options amid push for Celtic striker Edouard

Leicester City are rethinking about a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. The Daily Record says Celtic and Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have not yet agreed a deal for the French striker but remain hopeful of striking an agreement. But while that potential deal develops, the Midlands side have been eyeing...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Celtic should try to sign Peterborough United striker

Many fans will remember how Celtic were heavily linked with Ivan Toney, who was then playing at Peterborough United, last summer. But ultimately a move failed to materialise. Toney ended up joining Brentford instead and has been sensational since then, proving to be one of the biggest reasons behind their promotion to the Premier League from the Championship. And in hindsight, the Hoops should have definitely signed him last summer.
Soccer67hailhail.com

"Obviously a lift for everyone"; Celtic star David Turnbull excited for Age of Ange

Even in a congested midfield, in a Celtic team that struggled against weaker opponents, Scotland star David Turnbull absolutely shone. In his first Bhoys campaign, he snaffled the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year honours. So, imagining what he could do under a manager that prides himself on attacking football is legitimately frightening. Turnbull, rightly called up to represent Scotland at Euro 2020, sounds as excited as anyone to get going under the Greek-Australian boss Ange Postecoglou.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Celtic should make move for 22-goal Championship striker

A striker might be near the top of Ange Postecoglou’s transfer wishlist as he aims to rebuild the Celtic squad over the course of the upcoming few months. Odsonne Edouard is expected to leave the club this summer with just a year left on his current contract. On the other hand, Leigh Griffiths’ future appears to be up in the air as well, while Patryk Klimala has already completed a transfer to New York Red Bulls. As a result, there is a possibility that Albian Ajeti might be the only striker remaining at Parkhead in the not too distant future. And the Swiss international is yet to convince that he can lead the line for the Hoops.
Soccer67hailhail.com

International striker pays tribute to Postecoglou after Celtic rumours

Striker Ado Onaiwu has paid tribute to his former boss, and new Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou after making his international debut for Japan against Serbia. Onaiwu got 45 minutes of action for the first time yesterday after being included in previous squads. The Yokohama F. Marinos attacker was effusive with...
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

The forgotten Liverpool striker facing a big summer after career speedbump

Two years ago, Paul Glatzel was on the cusp of a first-team breakthrough and receiving assurances from Jurgen Klopp, but a nightmare time since has left him in doubt. Nothing is ever guaranteed in football, and Glatzel’s journey from pre-season with Liverpool’s first team to an ongoing rehabilitation with the under-23s proves that.
Premier Leaguefootballghana.com

Andrew Ayew’s demands could prevent Celtic from signing him in summer

Scottish outfit Celtic could give up signing Ghana star Andre Ayew in the summer transfer window, Footballghana.com can report. The enterprising Ghanaian forward who is set to become a free agent from July 1, 2021 after the expiration of his contract has become a subject of interest for several clubs in Europe with Celtic no exception.
Sportsceltsarehere.com

Major Blow Expected to Celtic’s Summer Plans

We all know after the past 18-months, nothing can be definite when it comes to how we come out of lockdown. Scotland is staggering their stages and holding back opening everything while the vaccination process takes place. However, the guideline out of lockdown looks set to be thrown out the window in the coming days and weeks plunging us into more uncertainty.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Celtic increasingly confident of signing 30-goal striker

Ange Postecoglou is the new Celtic manager. Now, the work starts on bringing in new players and rebuilding the squad to a point where they can challenge for the Premiership title in the upcoming season. One of the areas that the club needs immediate reinforcements in is striker. Odsonne Edouard...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Celtic sign teenage striker Joey Dawson from Scunthorpe

Celtic have completed the transfer for Scunthorpe academy second year scholar Joey Dawson. Striker Dawson, 18, came through the Iron youth ranks, and made his first team debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Derby in August 2019. Scunthorpe will be entitled to compensation, with Dawson set to join Celtic’s...