Forgotten Celtic striker Albian Ajeti deserves everyone's backing this summer
As Leigh Griffiths continues to get plenty of Celtic backers in the media, it’s time that Albian Ajeti got the same. Last night, it was the turn of former Hoops striker Gerry Creaney to push the pro-Griffiths bus. He stated that the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as manager could spark Griffiths to life once again. He went on to talk about how he’s done it at Parkhead for years and all the rest of it [Scottish Sun].www.67hailhail.com