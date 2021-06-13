Forgotten Celtic striker Albian Ajeti deserves everyone's backing this summer

Known as Big Bad John, John Hartson has had an illustrious career. The Welshman was loved for his passion, while at Celtic. Having won 3 League titles with the Hoops, as well as numerous domestic cups, Hartson reflects fondly on his career in Glasgow. “ I always thought there was only one legend at Celtic and that was Henrik Larsson. I am delighted to be considered a legend by the fans. I am very humbled to be honest. I was lucky that I played with many fine players over the years. We won loads of trophies together and my one regret would only have been that my career went very quickly there.” Having scored well over a 100 goals for the club, Hartson was also involved in the club’s run to the Uefa Cup Final in 2003, where they were eventually beaten by Porto. John also won the Player’s Player of the Year award in 2005. The man has done it all.