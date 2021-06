The 48th annual Shrine Bowl is this week in Casper and the South team had their first two practice sessions at Kelly Walsh on Tuesday. The South has the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wyoming with Cheyenne East quarterback Graedyn Buell. He'll get some help at that position from Brant Nelson of Star Valley and Kaden Raza of Big Piney. The squad also has some big guys up front like A.J. Kelly from Rock Springs and Joseph Turner out of Lyman so this group will be tough to deal with.