On Friday, for the first time since the New England tournament ended on March 7, 2020, postseason wrestling took place in Massachusetts. Coaches and wrestlers clamored for sectional and state championships, which were approved by the MIAA for every other spring sport long before wrestling was approved May 24. Even though the MIAA Tournament Management Committee’s approval was unanimous, coaches say the lengthy delay may have contributed to the large number of teams across the state that opted out of the tournament.