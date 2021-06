Get your transfer window bingo cards out, we've got another to cross off here as Bayern Munich have been tipped to lodge another bid for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. This never-ending saga first began back in January 2019, before Hudson-Odoi had really broken through at Stamford Bridge. Bids of over £30m were lodged but Chelsea knocked them all back and eventually tied the young winger down to a bumper new contract which still has three years left to run.