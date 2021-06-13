Green sidelined as Sixers get set for Game 4

Everything fell apart for the Sixers last night, and yet… nope, I’ve got nothing. There are no positive takeaways from Game 4’s 100-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. No silver lining, no upside, no “well at least we saw so and so do this or that”. It was a brutal loss that mathematically only costs the Sixers 1 game, but feels more backbreaking than that. Where do we even start with the criticism of what we witnessed in Atlanta last night? I guess we should start at halftime, when the Sixers still felt like the clear 1 seed and seemed to be on the way to taking a commanding 3-1 series lead. The Sixers held a 13 point lead at the break, and looked to be poised to push the Hawks to the brink of elimination. Then, everything went wrong.