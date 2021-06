This is my first time to post a question and this is my first experience with Palo devices. I am running Expedition version 1.1.98. What I am trying to do is take my existing ASA configuration and eventually merge it with a base Palo (9.1) configuration that I will eventually load on a new Palo 820. I created a project, imported my palo base configuration, and imported my ASA configuration via txt. Then I went through and started correcting the invalid and duplicated objects. While there are no more "red" counters in my statistics I am seeing that Expedition has listed all 88 of the services as "unused". Is this normal? I suppose that the services would be replaced by Palo services but since this is my first go around I am not sure. Thanks for your help.