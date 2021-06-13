Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Peyton Siva Repeats as Basketball Bundesliga Champion

By Matthew McGavic
Posted by 
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmXjZ_0aTEKfPV00

(Photo of Peyton Siva via Alba Berlin)

MUNICH, Germany - Former Louisville men's basketball star Peyton Siva is a Champion of Germany once again, as Alba Berlin defeated FC Bayern three games to one in the 2021 Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) Finals to claim back-to-back championships on Sunday.

The 6-foot, 185-pound point guard was unable to play in the best-of-five championship series, after suffering a muscle injury in his thigh in game one of the semifinals against Ulm. However, that didn't stop the Albatrosses from winning two games on the road to take the series, including an 86-79 victory to clinch the series.

In 21 games between the regular season and the playoffs, the Seattle, Wash. native averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 39.3% from the field and 39.3% on three-point attempts.

Siva has spent the last five seasons with Alba Berlin after signing with them prior to the 2016-17 season, and is the second-longest tenured player on the team. He was named best easyCredit BBL Point Guard in 2018 and runner-up in 2019.

Prior to Berlin, he spent a single year with the Italian club JuveCaserta. He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 56 overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, but spent most of his time in the D-League (now G-League).

A four-year player from 2009 to 2013, Siva is one of the top point guards in program history. He has the second-most assists and steals with 677 and 254, respectively, and is a 1000-point scorer with 1,215 career points. As a senior, his collegiate career culminated with the Cardinals' third national championship.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
128
Followers
288
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Field, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Siva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Bundesliga#Fc Bayern#Ulm#Bbl Point Guard#Italian#Juvecaserta#The Detroit Pistons#Nba Draft#G League#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Jordan Nwora Heading to Eastern Conference Finals

NEW YORK - Former Louisville men’s basketball star Jordan Nwora is now one step closer to becoming an NBA champion. Facing the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the No. 3 seeded Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a 115-111 overtime victory in the deciding game seven Saturday night, pulling off the upset and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. It is their second ECF berth in the last three seasons.
NFLPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Malik Cunningham Ready to Lead New-Look Louisville Offense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's no secret that Louisville football's offense will look markedly different in the 2021 season than it has over the past two season. With running back Javian Hawkins and wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick departing for the NFL, the Cardinals are losing 2,280 yards of offense and 17 touchdowns. For greater context, that's 46.6% of their total yardage and 41.5% of their trips to the end zone.
NBAPosted by
LouisvilleReport

David Johnson Invited to NBA Draft Combine

NEW YORK - Former Louisville men's basketball standout David Johnson has been invited to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, the NBA announced Tuesday. Johnson is one of 69 prospects to receive an invitation to the pre-draft combine, which will take place on June 21-27 in Chicago, Ill. During the event, players will showcase their skills in front of NBA scouts, coaches and front-office executives by playing in five-on-five games and participating in strength and agility drills.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

'23 PG Isaiah Collier Receives Louisville Offer

MARIETTA, Ga. - On Tuesday, college coaches could finally reach out to Class of 2023 recruits, following a period in which prospects could only reach out to them. Seizing the opportunity, Louisville head coach Chris Mack finally was able to extend a scholarship offer to one of the top prospects in the country.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Offers '23 PG Lawrent Rice

DAYTON, Oh. - Tuesday was the first day in which coaches could reach out to prospects in the Class of 2023, and Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack didn't waste any times extending a scholarship to one of his top targets. Lawrent Rice, a guard for Wayne (Oh.) in...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Offers '23 Male SF Kaleb Glenn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top targets for the Louisville men's basketball program in the Class of 2023 now officially holds a scholarship offer from the Cardinals. Kaleb Glenn, who plays less than five miles away from the University of Louisville's campus at Louisville Male (Ky.), announced Tuesday morning that he had picked up an offer from the hometown team.
NBAPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Carlik Jones Invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

NEW YORK - Former Louisville men's basketball standout Carlik Jones has been invited to the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp, the NBA announced Monday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound point guard is one of 40 prospects to receive an invitation, alongside notables like Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Texas Tech's Mac McClung. During the three day event, which takes place on June 19-21 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., players will showcase their skills in front of NBA scouts, coaches and front-office executives by playing in five-on-five games and participating in strength and agility drills.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Transfer QB Luke McCaffrey Commits to Rice

HOUSTON - Just five days after leaving the Cardinals, former Louisville quarterback Luke McCaffrey has already found a new home. The younger brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey announced Monday that he has committed to Rice. This is the second time he is transferring this offseason, as he...
NFLPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Quarterback Malik Cunningham Talks Offseason

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With summer getting about ready to get started, the 2021 season for the Louisville football program is now less than three months away. Talking for the first time since spring practice, Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham took some time to meet with the media. He discussed the wide...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Jarrod West: I Just Want to Win at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is one of the most successful programs in the history of college basketball. The Cardinals have amassed 1,882 victories, 10 Final Four appearances and three National Championships not counted vacated games, all of which rank in the top 10 in NCAA history.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville to Host Multiple Prospects for Official Visits Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since the mandatory recruiting dead period was lifted at the start of June, the Louisville football program has hit the ground running. They've already hosted their first official visitor of the cycle in '22 offensive lineman Max Cabana, brought in several local prospects on unofficial visits, and held a pair of their one-day camps with more coming up.