What Does 12 Team Playoff Mean for Clemson and ACC?

LGHL Emergency Pod: When Ohio State and college sports news breaks, the LGHL team is here to pick it and try to put it back together with duct tape and rubber bands. On Thursday, June 10, the College Football Playoff administrative committee announced that they had recommended that the playoff expand from four to 12 teams, with six conference champs getting auto-bids with six at-large berths being given out in addition. LGHL co-managing editors Matt Tamanini and Gene Ross jumped on Zoom to record an emergency, instant reaction pod to get into the details and spin it forward to what it means for Ohio State and college football as a whole.