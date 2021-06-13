What Does 12 Team Playoff Mean for Clemson and ACC?
In case you haven't heard, a 12 team playoff in college football is all but inevitable. According to reports, the College Football Playoff Management Committee will consider expanding to 12 teams as early as this coming week. Under the proposal, the four highest ranked conference champions would receive an automatic bid and have a bye week for the first round of playoffs. The remaining teams would play each other, with the higher ranked team enjoying a tremendous advantage; hosting the game on their home turf.