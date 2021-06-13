Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

What Does 12 Team Playoff Mean for Clemson and ACC?

clemsonjunkies.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you haven’t heard, a 12 team playoff in college football is all but inevitable. According to reports, the College Football Playoff Management Committee will consider expanding to 12 teams as early as this coming week. Under the proposal, the four highest ranked conference champions would receive an automatic bid and have a bye week for the first round of playoffs. The remaining teams would play each other, with the higher ranked team enjoying a tremendous advantage; hosting the game on their home turf.

clemsonjunkies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#College Football Playoff#American Football#Acc#Cfb#Unc#Cfp#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NCAA
News Break
FSU
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: The Transfer Portal claims another victim

Alabama football lost another player to the Transfer Portal. Everyone knew that the Transfer Portal was going to impact Alabama football, and it has mostly been a positive experience. Just this summer, Alabama added a starting-caliber receiver and one of the best linebackers in college football. However, it also means...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

TNET: Clemson leads four ACC teams in FOX Sports Top 25

Consensus around the country has not been all that kind to the ACC preseason, but at least one national look is buying into the league. FOX Sports' RJ Young has four ACC teams in his preseason top-25, with Clemson leading the way at No. 3 overall. Young also added an interesting observation on the T Read Update »
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Tim Tebow With Jaguars So Far

Tim Tebow dominated NFL headlines when he signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason. But over the past few weeks, that hype has slowly subsided. Since taking the practice field for the first time on May 20, the 33-year-old quarterback turned tight end has quietly participated in eight offseason training sessions.
College Sportschatsports.com

Emergency Podcast: The College Football Playoff is expanding, what does that mean?

LGHL Emergency Pod: When Ohio State and college sports news breaks, the LGHL team is here to pick it and try to put it back together with duct tape and rubber bands. On Thursday, June 10, the College Football Playoff administrative committee announced that they had recommended that the playoff expand from four to 12 teams, with six conference champs getting auto-bids with six at-large berths being given out in addition. LGHL co-managing editors Matt Tamanini and Gene Ross jumped on Zoom to record an emergency, instant reaction pod to get into the details and spin it forward to what it means for Ohio State and college football as a whole.
Alabama Statechatsports.com

Miami football against Alabama one of top 10 2021 defining games

1 JAN 1993: MandatoryCredit: Tim Defrisco/ALLSPORT. The Miami football team will likely play its biggest season opener since they defeated number one Florida State 31-0 in 1988. Miami began that season ranked sixth. The Hurricanes will likely begin the 2021 season ranked in the high teens or low 20s. Alabama will almost definitely begin the 2021 season ranked first or second.
Clemson, SCallfans.co

Clemson football recruiting: Tigers aren’t dead after all

The Clemson football program has seemingly been left for dead by many analysts and fans. The Tigers don’t carry the same amount of ‘shine’ as they have in the past heading into this preseason as several analysts have already given their opinion that they won’t be in the CFB Playoff and won’t come away with over Georgia to begin the 2021 season.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson's Jacob Bridgeman on 2021 All-ACC Academic Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman is the Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year and leads the sport’s 2021 All-ACC Academic Team announced Thursday. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year award is named after Rod Myers, Duke's men's golf coach from 1973-2007. A junior management major from...
College Sportschatsports.com

Clemson football essentially out of the running for 5-star QB

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter is talking regularly with Texas high school quarterback prospect Cade Klubnik, but he has yet to offer a scholarship. Clemson Football Cfp Practice New Orleans. Any chance Clemson football seemingly had at landed 5-star QB Malachi Nelson has seemingly gone out of the window. Nelson,...
Nebraska StateScarlet Nation

Ashton Hayes commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

The Nebraska football team landed commitment No. 5 on Thursday for the class of 2022 from Reno (Nev.) McQueen running back Ashton Hayes. Here are some quick thoughts and takes on what the commitment of Hayes means for the Huskers. 1. The first thing that really jumps out about Hayes...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Nebraska QBs Coach Has Blunt Message For Adrian Martinez

Former high school star quarterback Adrian Martinez was expected to come into Nebraska and turn the Cornhuskers into a legitimate contender in the Big Ten. Unfortunately, Martinez and the Huskers have struggled to become relevant. In his three seasons as the starting quarterback, Nebraska has failed to make a bowl game.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

College football's top programs vs. Top 25 opponents

What do all of college football's national champions over the past decade have in common? They were each able to overcome challenging schedules, or at least multiple elite teams down the stretch, to sit atop the throne at season's end. In other words, college football's title is one of the...