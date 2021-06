FightHype.com was on the scene at Camp Cunningham Gym in West Palm Beach, Florida where jr. middleweight contender Erickson Lubin was putting in work for his upcoming June 26 return to the ring when he takes on former champion Jeison Rosario on the Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios card. You don't want to miss what he and several other fighters at the gym had to say about several topics. Check it out!