Weekend Two-Liner: Daliah Lavi

Matthew 9:18-26 I. The Request of a Desperate Father (Matthew 9:18-19) For verses 18 and 19, the King James Study Bible Notes commented that “a certain ruler,” that is, of the synagogue. Note, the other Gospels call him Jairus (reference Mark 5:22–43; Luke 8:41–56). When we speak of “worshipped,” this suggests that he recognized Jesus’ deity and authority. In the parallel passages (parallel meaning what is called “synopic gospel” — of the same/similar sight; see Mark 5:22-43; Luke 8:41-56), we are told that his daughter was dying when he first came and that she died while he was en route. Matthew telescopes two phrases into one, saying she is even now dead.