Weekend Two-Liner: Daliah Lavi

In 1930 loudspeakers were introduced in mosques, used to call the people to prayer. Some mosques use a recorded electronic device set on a timer. Call to prayer is for the Muslim countries and communities. There are US communities with a minority Muslim population where they were met with opposition during a time of rest to use the loudspeakers for call to prayer. We have been in many countries where the “call to prayer” was during our resting time. There is no question as to what is happening, starting as early as 4AM. A question that comes to mind, how many Muslims are actually praying at 4AM? When posed the question, the response was; “I try my best to remember my commitment to my faith”.