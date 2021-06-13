Cancel
Public Safety

More potent, more available: Saskatoon a destination for illicit opioids, not just a stop on the way to big markets

By Thia James
Melfort Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFront-line responders are seeing the toll of more potent opioids in Saskatoon — and the presence of these substances has been growing. On June 5, Saskatoon police seized 30.45 grams of carfentanil, an analogue of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, during a search at a home. The substance is known to be significantly more toxic than fentanyl; according to Health Canada, even a few grains can be lethal.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Saskatoon#Drugs#Naloxone#Health Canada#Narcan#Prairie Harm Reduction
