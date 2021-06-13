Suárez, surging Reds sweep Rockies, move back over .500

The over is 7-2-1 in the last ten meetings between the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds. In addition, the over is 3-0-1 in their previous four meetings overall. The over/under for tonight’s series opener is 9.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle (5-2, 3.32 ERA) is 3-0 with a 1.04 ERA over his last three starts. While all those games have come on the road, Mahle will be eager to use this momentum to get his struggles at home situated. He has a 7.23 through four home starts and has allowed 13 earned runs over his last seven innings at the Great American Ball Park. Those poor outings came against first-place teams (Cubs and Giants), while the Rockies are anything but a great team. Their 5-24 road record is well-documented, and they have an MLB-worst .201 team batting average and .567 OPS through their first 29 road games. Colorado counters with Kyle Freeland, who is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in three starts this year. Freeland’s ERA is inflated by a poor last start at home against Oakland, in which he was tagged for five runs in five innings. However, he has pitched to a much more respectable 4.50 ERA in his two road starts. He continues to build his arm strength and pitch count, and it should not be long until we see Freeland become as dependable as he was for the team last year when he led the majors with 13 starts.