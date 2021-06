Revised plans for a commercial development expected to create more than 1,000 jobs in Leicestershire have been recommended for approval.Gulf Ventures 2 Ltd is behind the application earmarked for land north of Neovia Logistics, Desford Lane, Desford.If backed by Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council, 909,647 sq ft of industrial and office space and 75,024 sq ft of storage space across four buildings would be created.More than 900 car parking spaces would also be provided if the go-ahead is given.It is anticipated that the project would create approximately 1,200 jobs.Griffen UK Ltd acquired the site from Neovia Logistics Services (UK) Ltd in May 2020.The application was previously refused by Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council’s planning committee on 31 March 2021 because “the scale and height of unit one and its proximity to the road would create a dominant building that would have an adverse, overbearing impact on surrounding residents, which would be detrimental to their residential amenity”.In response to the refusal, the applicant has revised the scheme to move unit one further away from the Peckleton Lane boundary, compressing the wider site.The committee will now review the amended plans at a meeting on 29 June.