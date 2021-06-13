Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Haniger talks All-Star bid, Trade Deadline

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND -- If he keeps hitting like this, Mitch Haniger will be headed to his second All-Star Game in four weeks. Does he allow himself to think about it? Yes, but in a very reserved way. “Going through all the surgeries and stuff, my main goal has always been win...

www.mlb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Trammell
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Jerry Dipoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Braves#Padres#Progressive Field#The White Sox#American League Rookie#Fangraphs#National League#Al Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Helmets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Atlanta Braves Way Too Early Trade Candidates: Mitch Haniger

Welcome back to the weekly Atlanta Braves “way too early trade candidates” column. It is safe to say after the terrible news that transpired with soon to be former Atlanta Brave Marcell Ozuna, the offense needs a boost. There are many factors at play here. There is no guarantee that...
MLBESPN

Mariners face the Rays after Kikuchi's strong outing

Tampa Bay Rays (43-28, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (36-36, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (6-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) LINE: Mariners +123, Rays -142; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 71: Seattle Mariners 5 Rays 1 — Postgame News and Notes

Michael Wacha returned to the rotation on Friday and it did not go as he or Tampa Bay hoped. Wacha allowed four runs and six hits in the opening and Seattle never looked back in winning 5–1. For just the second time this year Tampa Bay (43–28) has dropped four in a row.
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: Mariners go for four-game sweep of Tampa Bay

June 14-20: Daily results and other news from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. SATURDAY, JUNE 19 Pro baseball Mariners 6, Rays 5, 10 innings — Mitch Haniger's single drove in J.P. Crawford with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as Seattle beat Tampa Bay. The Mariners go for the four-game sweep Sunday. Tampa Bay's Brandon Lowe hit a pinch-hit homer to tie it in the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cleveland Indians takes: Jake Bauers trade, potential All-Stars

These Cleveland Indians will make you pull your hair out. They’re capable of going head-to-head with the White Sox, but have lost series recently to lowly Mariners and Orioles. Now the Indians get the Mariners at home, for a three-game weekend series. If they can’t take two-of-three from the M’s,...
MLBjioforme.com

Jake Fraley News – MLB Sports

$Signed a one-year contract with the Mariners in March of 2021. Fraley (undisclosed) is not in the starting lineup for Friday’s game against the Rays. Fraley was scratched from Thursday’s lineup for an undisclosed reason but was able to pinch hit late in the contest. He’s out of the lineup again Friday, though the nature of any potential injury remains unclear. Shed Long will start in left field during the series opener.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners hold down Rays

Yusei Kikuchi pitched seven strong innings Friday night as the Seattle Mariners sent the visiting Tampa Bay Rays to their fourth consecutive defeat, 5-1. Ty France had three hits including a double, and Luis Torrens drove in two runs for the Mariners, who won for the fifth time in their past six games to reach the .500 mark.
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Kikuchi strikes out 6 as Mariners drop Rays

SEATTLE — Yusei Kikuchi threw four-hit ball in seven innings, and Seattle batted around during a four-run first inning as the Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Friday. Kikuchi (4-3) earned his 10th quality start in 12 appearances in sending the Rays to their fourth consecutive loss, matching their season high.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 6/19

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/20/2021

Tampa Bay Rays (43-29) vs. Seattle Mariners (37-36) June 20, 2021 4:10 pm EDT. The Line: Seattle Mariners +130 / Tampa Bay Rays -140; Over/Under: 8. The Tampa Bay Rays and the Seattle Mariners meet in MLB action from T-Mobile Park in MLB action on Sunday afternoon. The Tampa Bay...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — June 20 vs. Tampa Bay

AS YOU MAY KNOW…the Mariners have won in walk-off fashion in 2 of their last 3 games…Kyle Seager delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off RBI single in the series opener vs. Tampa Bay on June 17…Mitch Haniger delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning last night, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that it is the first time Seattle has won multiple games in walk-off fashion in the same series since Sept. 2019 vs. the Chicago White Sox?…in that series, Omar Narváez hit a walk-off home run on Sept. 14 in a 2–1 win and Tom Murphy came through with a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 9th on Sept. 15 in an 11–10 win…if the Mariners win via walk-off in today’s series finale, it would be the first time they have won 3 games via walk-off in the same series since Sept. 16–18, 2002, when they walked off the Texas Rangers in 3 straight contests…the walk-offs included an Ichiro Suzuki walk, Carlos Guillen single and a Ruben Sierra single, respectively.
MLBSeattle Times

Mariners mailbag: What to do about Yusei Kikuchi and his unique contract?

As the sun and warm weather hit the Puget Sound, somewhat earlier than usual, the Twitter mailbag emerges with the sunshine. Coincidence? Probably not. A little natural vitamin D can bring a sunny disposition to even the grouchiest of curmudgeons. But if it gets into the mid-80s, expect the mailbag to start complaining about it being too hot and the lack of air conditioning.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 2 Mariners trade targets to watch this series

2 Seattle Mariners trade targets to watch this series for the Cleveland Indians. After making a trade earlier this week, the Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners will oppose each other for a weekend series at Progressive Field, beginning a seven-game homestand for the Tribe. While the deal was one of small magnitude, Cleveland and Seattle are at least talking trade already. Could another deal be on the horizon?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Seager comes through in the clutch in Mariners walk off win

Things were looking bleak for the Mariners as they went into the bottom of the 6th inning in the opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. They were down 5-2 against one of the best teams in baseball. The Rays have a great bullpen, and one of the best closers this season. Rich Hill started the game for them, and even at 41, was carrying a stellar ERA of 3.38 into this game.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Recall RHP Yohan Ramírez, Select RHP Vinny Nittoli

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today the following roster moves:. · Yohan Ramirez, RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. · Vinny Nittoli, RHP, selected from Triple-A Tacoma. · José Godoy, C, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. · Justin Dunn, RHP,...
MLBMLB

Journeyman Nittoli gets first MLB callup

Vinny Nittoli finally got the call. Nittoli, a 30-year-old whose journey has spanned the Minors, independent ball and the Mexican Winter League, earned his first big league callup, the team announced Friday. “He’s had a journey,” said manager Scott Servais. “All you guys love to tell the stories, so you’ll...
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

He’s the guy the Dodgers traded for Chris Taylor. He hasn’t given up

SUMMERLIN, Nev. — Las Vegas Ballpark is not in Las Vegas. The ballpark is in a suburb 10 miles west of the big city. In the distance, you can see the bright lights. The desert temperature has dipped into the mid-90s as afternoon turns into evening, and a journeyman minor league pitcher offers a handshake. This is his seventh consecutive triple-A season, for six different organizations.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Three Needs to Address Before the Trade Deadline

The 2021 season is moving right along, and the time has come for teams to decide if they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. As usual, the Dodgers find themselves primed for a postseason berth. This time around, however, they are facing some stiff competition from both the Padres and the Giants in the NL West. With July 30th and the trade deadline rapidly approaching, let’s take a look at some areas where the team could look to upgrade.