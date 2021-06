CLIFTON PARK, NY - Saratoga nearly experienced some déjà vu from 2019's sectional semifinals on Thursday against Shenendehowa. To make a long story short, they didn't. "Coming out of the regular season, we were at the bottom of the standings and nobody really expected us to go this far. The fact that we're still here shows that we got guts and we're not going anywhere," said Saratoga starting pitcher, Zander Teator. "Everybody wants to see the underdog succeed, but nobody expects it to happen."