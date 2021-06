It was the biggest bomb ever exploded in peacetime England: so vast that no building within half a mile is thought to have been left undamaged. Twenty-five years ago on Tuesday, the IRA detonated a device that would rip a gaping hole in Manchester city centre. So massive was the 3,300lb monster – planted in a truck outside the Arndale shopping centre – that the blast could be heard 15 miles away.No one died that day thanks to a police operation which saw more than 80,000 people evacuated in little more than an hour. following a phoned-in warning. Yet the...