When Tony Santillan walked up the dugout steps and onto the field before heading to the bullpen Sunday, it was his welcome to the big leagues moment. The pre-game walk to the bullpen was a special moment for Santillan and for the family members who traveled to Great American Ball Park. A childhood dream finally achieved. He had a chance to take in the crowd before his first Major League start. It was the first time he’s pitched in front of that many people.