Mattoon, IL

Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 7 days ago

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

jg-tc.com
Charleston, IL
Coles County, IL
Mattoon, IL
