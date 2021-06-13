Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

9 Unconventional Things to Do with Your Free Time

By Mary Scott
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf no one knew what it meant to have free time on their hands, 2020 did a fantastic job of showing us. Even with those of us who could still work from home, like me, boredom took on a whole new meaning. If you don’t want to feel like you...

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Times#Free Time#Acquired Taste#Calories#Throwbackthursdays#Afrikaans#Lebanese#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Music
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Kaitlyncamdenliving.com

Things to Do

Healthy and Local - Houston Area... It's always a good time to get outside and enjoy the fresh air, and one of my favorite things to do in... Create a Vibrant Patio or Balcony... Have you ever wanted to get away from it all without having to leave the comfort...
Relationship Advicegirltalkhq.com

Things To Do With Your Close Friends Before Your Wedding

2.77 million weddings are set to be held in 2021, which is an increase of 650,000 — up from the usual 2.12 million that happen in the average year. If you’re in the midst of planning a wedding, a lot’s probably changing in your life, but the tight bonds you have with your close friends will endure. Before your big day, arranging some quality time with your friends is a great way to relax and recharge, and celebrate your lifelong friendships.
Jobsdnyuz.com

Your 20s Don’t Have to Be the ‘Best Time of Your Life’

“This is the time of your life,” the nurse said to me as she searched for a vein. At 27, I finally had health insurance and could get the colonoscopy that doctors had been suggesting for years, so I was feeling pretty good about things—as good as one can feel after having spent the previous 12 hours in the bathroom. But she wasn’t referring to the procedure; she was talking about my age. Even at this very odd, very vulnerable moment, I represented to her freedom and opportunity—your 20s, supposedly the time of your life.
Kidsimom.com

5 Ways to Get Your Kids Do Things They Don’t Want to Do

Do you know how to help your kids do things they don’t want to do? I’ve learned from my middle child. The other morning, he stomped and moaned down our driveway dreading the sting of a needle that awaited him at the lab. I finally got him to the car, but he jetted around our house and disappeared among the pines. We found him huddled behind a cluster of blooming azalea bushes down the street after frantically searching. He successfully evaded that first appointment, but we made it to the lab later in the week for the dreaded needle stick.
Relationshipsourcommunitynow.com

10 Things to Do During Your Child's Sports Game

You read that right. Here's a list of things you've always wanted to do—and now have permission. Maybe it's just me, but our lives are pretty focused on sports. We're either headed to a track meet or just finished a soccer game. Whatever the sport, we're in. We're all in. We pack up the entire family to cheer on one another.
Kidsnwaonline.com

What to do when your kid plays Roblox all the time

Our collective Year of Living Intimately has finally entered a new phase — Vaccines! Unmasking! — just in time for summer vacation and, wait for it, even more unsupervised, unscheduled hours for my children to roam about the house. I already know my husband and kids better than I ever...
Kidsjoy99.com

10 Things To Do With Your Kids On Summer Nights

Give the kids their baths, have them put on their PJs, and then announce a surprise outing. Camping in the backyard is a no-fuss way to get kids away from screens for family time. 3. Night Swimming. Whether it’s a pool or a Slip-n-Slide, water is just as fun on...
Kidsprima.co.uk

10 of the best garden swings for kids this summer

Now you've got the perfect swing set for two (or more) to while away long summer afternoons with a good book and an ice cold beverage, how about infusing a bit of fun into your outdoor space with a swing for the whole family to enjoy? Garden swings for kids are a great way to keep the brood occupied and entertained while you enjoy quality time outdoors. Swings are great for encouraging social interaction and development in children, increasing their spatial awareness, and of course, keeping them fit and healthy. Plus, a swing can also be a calming and soothing activity - something we could all benefit from at the moment. We've selected a few of our favourite swings for gardens, fields and outdoor spaces - including sustainable wooden ones suitable for children and adults, that can be personalised and easily hung from a tree or beam for hours of fun... Enjoy!
Abilene, TXPosted by
KEAN 105

Things to Do on July 4th That Are Easy, Cheap or Free

Independence Day will soon be upon us and with the coronavirus pandemic behind us now. We can all start having some fun this July 4th. As I recall My wife Donna and I raised eight very active children, with that came the challenge of keeping them fed and entertained (on the cheap).
Houston, TXhoustonnewmedia.org

20 Free & Cheap Things to Do in Houston In Summer Of 2021

Source: https://www.houstononthecheap.com/summer-fun-in-houston Author: HOTC Staff at HoustonOnTheCheap. Are you looking for things to do in Houston this summer? Thankfully after a gap of an year, things have opened up in Texas. Concerts, festivals, sporting events, and other events that we’re all accustomed to are back again. In addition to that there are a ton of fun, cheap and free things that you […]
Lifestylemommypoppins.com

85+ Free Things To Do in New Jersey This Summer With Kids

Summer is the season for FREE fun all across New Jersey. From fireworks and festivals to free outdoor movies, we’ve rounded up more than 85 family-friendly events to enjoy this summer without breaking the bank. You can find even more cool seasonal activities and destinations in our Summer Fun Guide...
Healthgoodmenproject.com

40 Things To Do By the Time 40 Rolls Around

I’m starving. I can feel my stomach eating itself. Does that actually happen? I think I may be overdramatizing this thing. I’m not actually hungry either. My body wants sugar. My body needs the sugar! I am currently on a sugar fast, wherein I am starving myself of the delicious refined sugar that usually sustains my very soul. I’m forty-five minutes in.
TV & VideosPosted by
Vice

Don’t Blame It on Boredom: You're Spending Time on Things That Don't Matter

This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. Growing up, we’re told to make the most of every moment – and now that the internet has become an integral part of our lives, many of us tend to fill any idle moments with the first available distraction. But doomscrolling and watching hours of TikTok doesn’t satisfy. Actually, it stops us from engaging with those moments of emptiness and making the most of their hidden potential.
RelationshipsTemple Daily Telegram

Finding the right doctor: Take your time and do your homework

Finding the perfect physician is a lot like dating. There are a lot of doctors out there, but with a little effort and patience, it is possible to find “Dr. Right.”. According to Dr. Michael Reis, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Central Regional Clinics, a lasting doctor-patient relationship is built on trust.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

5 of the Best Cooling Mattresses to Keep Your Snooze Time Sweat-Free

Night sweats are more common than you may think—between 10 and 40 percent of adults report having them. And they can happen for a variety of reasons that have nothing to do with menopause. (Things like anxiety, alcohol, and certain medications are all potential culprits.) Regardless of the cause, waking up in a puddle of sweat with soaked pajamas and sheets is very much not fun….
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Next Time Your Partner Frustrates You, Do This

Notice when you feel the sensations of anger toward your partner. Take a short pause to come back into balance. Respond to your partner from a spirit of radical generosity instead. Here's a question we're often asked by couples: "How do you keep mindfulness alive in the heat of the...
Beauty & FashionThrive Global

Jessica Williamson: “Understand your personality”

Understand your personality: If something doesn’t work for you, don’t do it. As an introvert myself, I thought having success was all about offices and staff, but they were just massive costs to my business. So I had to really understand what works best for me, which is running my business at home.