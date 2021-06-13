Zeina Khoury on the Power of Mindfulness in Her Career

The world of social media can be very daunting for those who are new to the space. There are so many social media platforms available, each with their own different features and benefits. It can be difficult to decide which platform if the right fit for your brand, which platform will give you the most reach or even what strategy works best for you. Every social media platform is different and they all offer their own unique benefits. Each platform also caters to its own demographic. If you have never marketed before you might not know what to do or which platform to choose so here are some of the best social media platforms available.