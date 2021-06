Luther Black is the alter-ego of Rick Wagner who says of himself “I was always content to be ‘just the bass player.’ I don’t mind lurking in the background, digging in to the groove and getting lost in the music.” Sometimes though, when he has a set of songs of his own together then he becomes the growling gravelly voiced Luther Black. The most recent release is a double A sided single, the original song ‘Alamo Way’ and this effective cover of one of Dylan’s greatest songs of self-delusion: “I can survive, and I can endure. I don’t even think about her. Most of the time.”