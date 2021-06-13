Cancel
Weekend Two-Liner: Arik Einstein

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNighttime’s colors, so dainty and true! Standing in the beauties of nighttime. The time sits by sacred rivers of truth! Stand with you! Stand with you, beside these rivers of truth; through a gentle breeze, in a loving hue, stand in truth!. Arik Einstein.

