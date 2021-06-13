Weekend Two-Liner: Arik Einstein

It has been said that change often begins with, the self! Once that takes place, then the outside change can begin. Interesting isn’t? Just what is it about that inner change, which resonates (and radiates) with the need to make greater change, for humanity? Ah! Imagine the treasures of the human mind-human potential-and its consistency in bringing change. So, the questions lays in the following. How does change come to be? Through what mediums and forms does it move through? Well, there are, the words-the very power of speech! After all, it is one’s voice, which moves through barriers; having the ability to destroy institutions, which do not sustain the very blessings of life’s joys!